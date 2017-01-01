Emma can save you up to £600 every year.

She helps you in avoiding overdrafts, finding wasteful subscriptions and giving the control you need over your finances.

Let’s start getting what we deserve, all in one place, for free.

Avoid Overdrafts

About 10 million people in U.K. are not aware they are being charged excessive overdraft fees by their bank. Are you one of these? Emma will help you monitor them, saving you over £100 a year.

Take Control

Are you getting charged for something you never asked? Emma will let you know when someone is taking money out of your account. Our average user saves over £272 per year by cancelling wasteful subscriptions.

Pay Off Your Debt

Average British household has £13,000 of consumer debt. Emma knows how much you owe and can keep you on track with every installment. Let’s keep your Credit Score in a good shape.

Start Saving

We think saving should be easy, straightforward and clear. Just a simple click at the end of the month and Emma will save what you can afford for you.

World Class Security

The protection of your data is our highest priority.

Bank Grade Encryption

Emma uses several state-of-the-art security measures, including the same end-to-end 256-bit SSL encryption used by all major banks.

ICO Registered

We are registered with the Information Commissioner's Office and adhere to the Data Protection Act and European data protection laws.

Read Only Access

We only have access to your data in read-only mode. Nobody can touch your money.

© 2017, Emma Technologies LTD.
All Rights Reserved.
Emma Technologies LTD is registered with the Information Commissioner's Office in compliance with the Data Protection Act 1998.
Emma uses 256-bit SSL encryption 100% of the time.
Data Protection Registration Number: ZA241546.
Company Registration Number: 10578464.